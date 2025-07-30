Russians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Two people have been injured, livestock killed and fires have broken out at several businesses due to a Russian drone strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 29-30 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram

Quote: "Hits have been recorded in Pavlohrad. A 70-year-old man has been injured. Premises belonging to a transport company have been damaged. Several fires have broken out."

Details: Later, Ukrzaliznytsia specified that the Russians had damaged a railway station, tracks and power lines in Pavlohrad. As a result, several suburban trains are running on altered routes.

Lysak said the Russians had also attacked the Synelnykove district with Shahed drones, targeting the Mykolaivka and Pokrovske hromadas. The Mezhova hromada was attacked with FPV drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Building after fire Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A woman was injured and fires broke out in this area. The Russians damaged agricultural and private businesses. Around 20 head of cattle were killed and five cars were destroyed.

Damaged building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians used both drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district, affecting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas.

Affected house Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak added that 24 Russian drones had been destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

