All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 July 2025, 07:45
Russians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people have been injured, livestock killed and fires have broken out at several businesses due to a Russian drone strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 29-30 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram

Quote: "Hits have been recorded in Pavlohrad. A 70-year-old man has been injured. Premises belonging to a transport company have been damaged. Several fires have broken out."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Ukrzaliznytsia specified that the Russians had damaged a railway station, tracks and power lines in Pavlohrad. As a result, several suburban trains are running on altered routes. 

Lysak said the Russians had also attacked the Synelnykove district with Shahed drones, targeting the Mykolaivka and Pokrovske hromadas. The Mezhova hromada was attacked with FPV drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Building after fire
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A woman was injured and fires broke out in this area. The Russians damaged agricultural and private businesses. Around 20 head of cattle were killed and five cars were destroyed.

 
Damaged building
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians used both drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district, affecting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas.

 
Affected house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Lysak added that 24 Russian drones had been destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian MPs to vote to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pregnant woman, 23, killed in Russian missile strike on maternity hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Two wounded as Russia hits Nikopol with drones and artillery – photos
Russians hit Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, killing three people, including 23-year-old pregnant woman – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
07:45
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: