Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:01
A 71-year-old man has died in hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a Russian attack on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast on 29 July.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "Sadly, a 71-year-old man who sustained multiple injuries in yesterday’s Russian attack on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district has died in hospital."
Details: The death toll from the Russian strike has risen to six, while three people have been injured.
Background: On 29 July, Russian forces attacked Novoplatonivka and the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. At the time, five people were reported killed and five injured.
