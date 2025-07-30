All Sections
Man dies in hospital after being injured in 29 July Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 July 2025, 12:01
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Novoplatonivka. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A 71-year-old man has died in hospital after sustaining multiple injuries in a Russian attack on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast on 29 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Sadly, a 71-year-old man who sustained multiple injuries in yesterday’s Russian attack on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district has died in hospital."

Details: The death toll from the Russian strike has risen to six, while three people have been injured.

Background: On 29 July, Russian forces attacked Novoplatonivka and the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. At the time, five people were reported killed and five injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastcasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian war
