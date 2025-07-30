All Sections
Some MPs seek guarantees they won't face probe for gutting anti-corruption agencies – sources

Iryna Balachuk, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 July 2025, 14:23
Some MPs seek guarantees they won't face probe for gutting anti-corruption agencies – sources
Some Ukrainian MPs who voted for the infamous draft law No. 12414 are reportedly demanding assurances from the authorities that anti-corruption bodies will not target them once the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) is restored.

Quote: "Ukrainska Pravda sources within law enforcement say that several MPs are seeking vague guarantees that NABU and SAPO will not zealously investigate those who actively supported draft law No. 12414, which would have placed both agencies under the control of the Prosecutor General. These MPs eagerly voted in favour of Law No. 12414 to their own applause and without hiding their inappropriate satisfaction."

Details: Sources close to the President’s Office told Ukrainska Pravda that at least six MPs from the ruling Servant of the People party could face charges of illicit enrichment and false asset declarations. The cases were reportedly ready even before the vote – and now appear even more likely.

Meanwhile, senior representatives of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions told Ukrainska Pravda they are "not the Security Service of Ukraine or the State Bureau of Investigation" and do not engage in "political persecution".

"We have always operated based on principles, and we continue to do so. That’s our guarantee of integrity. But if the political leadership doesn’t want to fight corruption, it becomes significantly harder to meet public expectations," one source commented.

Verkhovna Rada
