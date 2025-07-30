Kremlin brushes off Trump's 10-day ultimatum, claims Russia is immune to sanctions – Reuters

Kremlin chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia continues to monitor US President Donald Trump’s statements about sanctions against Moscow, but the Russian Federation has "acquired immunity" to such measures thanks to years of experience.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said earlier this week that the US will begin imposing tariffs and other measures against Russia in 10 days if Moscow does not show progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

To this, the Kremlin stated that Russia has been "living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time," and the country’s economy "operates under a huge number of restrictions."

"Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard, and we continue to note all statements that come from President Trump, from other international representatives on this matter," Peskov said.

Background:

After Trump’s statement, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Trump "is playing an ultimatum game with Russia". At the same time, he said that "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war", and clarified that not between Russia and Ukraine, but with "his own country".

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of a bill introducing new sanctions against Russia, responded to threats from Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who spoke of a "war" between Moscow and Washington.

