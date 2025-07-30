Ukraine's Security Service discovers mole in Ukrainian Air Force who helped Russia target airfields hosting F-16 and Mirage jets

The mole was detained by SSU officers. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a major of one of the Ukrainian Air Force brigades who was gathering information to help Russia prepare strikes on airfields hosting F-16, Mirage 2000 and Su-24 aircraft.

Source: SSU in a statement

Quote: "The mole turned out to be a flight instructor, a major of one of the Ukrainian Air Force brigades. The unit where this officer served performs combat missions to intercept enemy missiles and drones and covers Ukrainian forces with strikes on ground targets during operations.

The investigation established that this agent was carrying out several tasks for the enemy simultaneously."

Details: The SSU said the instructor was providing data to prepare new Russian missile and drone attacks on Air Force facilities. He was collecting the coordinates of aircraft, their flight schedules and the order of their departures.

The detainee also compiled an analytical report for the Russians suggesting what he considered the "necessary tactics for combined strikes".

Quote: "Secondly, the spy passed on to the Russian military intelligence the personal data of Ukrainian pilots, aircraft tail numbers, weaponry and combat flight tactics.

To remain covert, he used an anonymous email account and secret chats in messenger apps to communicate with a Russian secret service officer."

Details: The major was detained after attempting to gather a new batch of information. He is expected to be charged with treason.

Background: In early June, the SSU detained a 42-year-old conscript in Kharkiv who had been serving in a National Guard assault brigade and working for the Russians.

