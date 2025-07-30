All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 30 July 2025, 18:29
Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said he tries to treat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with respect, but the Ukrainian president "made the wrong decisions regarding the war".

Source: Orbán in an interview with the Polish TV channel wPolsce24; European Pravda citing WP Wiadomości, a Polish news outlet

Details: The Hungarian PM called Russian aggression against Ukraine "a war between the West and Russia" and stated that it will not end without a meeting of the leaders of these sides, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Orbán stressed that the principle of respect guides international relations, which also applies to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukrainians elected him. I always try to behave properly, which is necessary if you want to have good relations with someone. Therefore, I respect President Zelensky, but I think he made mistakes," Orbán added.

The Hungarian PM said that one of these mistakes was Zelenskyy's alleged refusal of his offer to make peace last year.

"He rejected my opinion that time is on Russia’s side, but today we have what we have. President Zelensky's situation is not easy. It is very difficult to unite people in a hopeless war," Orbán believes.

Public relations between Kyiv and Budapest have been tense in recent months, despite assurances from the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

OrbanZelenskyy
Advertisement:
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
All News
Orban
Hungarian PM slams Ukraine EU integration, alleges war spillover
Orbán: Ukraine should be buffer state, not EU member
Orbán says 20–25% of EU budget can end up funding Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:57
Russians strike Kharkiv suburb: 1 killed, 8 injured, including firefighters – photos
19:25
"Special operation" against anti-corruption agencies involved head of Zelenskyy's office, prosecutor general and lawyer acquaintance
19:05
US senator responds to Kremlin's claim of "immunity" to sanctions: Trump is changing the game
18:54
Gas pipeline damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian attack
18:47
Bloomberg reveals how Russian official Matviyenko entered Geneva despite EU sanctions
18:29
Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes
18:26
Poland still investigating fall of Russian missile near Bydgoszcz in December 2022
18:22
Kremlin spokesperson comments on Moldovan president's accusations of interference in elections in Moldova
17:18
Group of Ukrainian children who studied online in Ukrainian schools brought back from Russian occupation
16:43
Trump announces tariffs against India, citing its purchases of Russian energy and weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: