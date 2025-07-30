Orbán: I respect Zelenskyy, but he made mistakes

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said he tries to treat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with respect, but the Ukrainian president "made the wrong decisions regarding the war".

Source: Orbán in an interview with the Polish TV channel wPolsce24; European Pravda citing WP Wiadomości, a Polish news outlet

Details: The Hungarian PM called Russian aggression against Ukraine "a war between the West and Russia" and stated that it will not end without a meeting of the leaders of these sides, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Orbán stressed that the principle of respect guides international relations, which also applies to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukrainians elected him. I always try to behave properly, which is necessary if you want to have good relations with someone. Therefore, I respect President Zelensky, but I think he made mistakes," Orbán added.

The Hungarian PM said that one of these mistakes was Zelenskyy's alleged refusal of his offer to make peace last year.

"He rejected my opinion that time is on Russia’s side, but today we have what we have. President Zelensky's situation is not easy. It is very difficult to unite people in a hopeless war," Orbán believes.

Public relations between Kyiv and Budapest have been tense in recent months, despite assurances from the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Background:

Government-funded propaganda posters and videos of a humiliating nature, in which Zelenskyy is linked to the Hungarian opposition, are being distributed in Hungary.

Ukraine has been accusing Hungary of interference in its internal affairs. Moreover, Ukraine has exposed Hungarian military intelligence agents in Zakarpattia Oblast.

