Russians damage several businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires raged – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 31 July 2025, 08:24
Destruction in the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 30-31 July, damaging a municipal and transport companies, an agricultural facility, houses and cars, with fires breaking out in several locations.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces destroyed 15 drones in the oblast... But hits were recorded in the Yurivka hromada in the Pavlohrad district. An agricultural facility and a transport company were damaged. A fire broke out and has been extinguished." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Nikopol district was attacked by drones and artillery.

"The district centre [the city of Nikopol] and the Marhanets hromada were hit. A municipal company, three houses and outbuildings were damaged. One of the outbuildings caught fire, which has been extinguished. A garage and a power line were also affected," Lysak wrote.

 
Destruction in the Nikopol district.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone, damaging transport owned by a municipal company.

