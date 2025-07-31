Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had his first telephone conversation with the elected President of Poland Karol Nawrocki.

Source: Rafał Leśkiewicz, spokesperson for the Polish president, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spokesman said that the conversation took place on Zelenskyy’s initiative and he congratulated Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential elections.

"Karol Nawrocki emphasised that cooperation between the two countries should be based on mutual respect and sincere partnership… Russia is a neo-imperial, colonial state under the leadership of war criminal Vladimir Putin. So Ukraine, which is fighting against the Kremlin regime, can count on Poland’s support," the statement said.

One of the central topics of conversation was historical politics.

"Karol Nawrocki stated that he is the voice of the nation, which demands a change in Ukraine’s approach to important and still unresolved historical issues. That has to change. The elected president announced that historical issues will be topics of further conversations with the president of Ukraine," the spokesman said.

Zelenskyy, for his part, has not yet reported on the conversation.

Before that, Zelenskyy congratulated Nawrocki on his election victory in a public post in early June. In response, Nawrocki expressed hope for the continuation of a close partnership with Ukraine and emphasised the importance of solving overdue historical issues.

Background:

The inauguration of Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, is scheduled for 6 August. Andrzej Duda, who is finishing his term, came to Ukraine on a farewell visit on 28 June.

