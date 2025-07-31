EU leaders on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law: welcome step
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa have welcomed the adoption of a law in Ukraine aimed at restoring the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
Source: EU leaders on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Costa and von der Leyen called the signing of Law No. 13533 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "welcome step".
"Ukraine’s rule of law and anti-corruption reforms should continue. They remain essential for Ukraine’s progress on the European path," the statement reads.
The EU will continue to support these efforts, Costa and von der Leyen asserted.
Background:
- On 31 July, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law returning the selected powers to the anti-corruption bodies – NABU and SAPO.
- Zelenskyy signed the document shortly afterwards.
- It was also reported that the European Union has no plans to freeze funding for Ukraine after the approval of law No. 13533
