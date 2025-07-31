EU leaders on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law: welcome step

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa have welcomed the adoption of a law in Ukraine aimed at restoring the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: EU leaders on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Costa and von der Leyen called the signing of Law No. 13533 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "welcome step".

"Ukraine’s rule of law and anti-corruption reforms should continue. They remain essential for Ukraine’s progress on the European path," the statement reads.

The EU will continue to support these efforts, Costa and von der Leyen asserted.

