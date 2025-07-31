Kyiv declares 1 August day of mourning
Thursday, 31 July 2025, 17:19
Kyiv has declared 1 August a day of mourning in memory of those killed in Russia’s overnight attack on the capital.
Source: Kyiv City State Administration
Quote from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: "Tomorrow, 1 August, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those killed in the enemy’s large-scale attack on the capital."
Details: On this day, flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be flown at half-mast.
It is also recommended that state flags on state- and privately-owned buildings should be flown at half-mast.
All entertainment events in the city are prohibited on 1 August.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. In Kyiv, an entire section of an apartment block was destroyed, leaving at least 15 people dead and 145 injured.
- The Russian missile and drone strike hit 27 sites in four districts of the capital.
