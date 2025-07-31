Kyiv declares 1 August day of mourning

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv has declared 1 August a day of mourning in memory of those killed in Russia’s overnight attack on the capital.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Quote from Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: "Tomorrow, 1 August, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those killed in the enemy’s large-scale attack on the capital."

Details: On this day, flags on all municipal buildings in the city will be flown at half-mast.

It is also recommended that state flags on state- and privately-owned buildings should be flown at half-mast.

All entertainment events in the city are prohibited on 1 August.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. In Kyiv, an entire section of an apartment block was destroyed, leaving at least 15 people dead and 145 injured.

The Russian missile and drone strike hit 27 sites in four districts of the capital.

