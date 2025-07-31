Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over attack on Kyiv

Сat rescued from under the rubble in Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's Emergency Service

On Thursday 31 July, Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires over a large-scale Russian attack on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Source: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry; European Pravda

Details: The statement reads, the Russian representative was handed a note of protest over the attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and other regions of Ukraine, which resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The note emphasised that Russia’s military actions against Ukraine’s civilian population and its systematic abuse of prisoners of war are unacceptable and illegal.

Lithuania pledged to continue doing everything possible to ensure that those responsible for these and other war crimes are brought to justice.

Background:

On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. In Kyiv, an apartment block section was destroyed, leaving at least 13 people dead and 135 injured.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on Russia and its allies following the deadly attack on the Ukrainian capital.

The attack was also condemned by Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland (the current OSCE Chair), and Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s Foreign Minister.

