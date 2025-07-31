All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over attack on Kyiv

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 31 July 2025, 17:56
Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over attack on Kyiv
Сat rescued from under the rubble in Kyiv. Photo: Ukraine's Emergency Service

On Thursday 31 July, Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires over a large-scale Russian attack on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv.

Source: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry; European Pravda

Details: The statement reads, the Russian representative was handed a note of protest over the attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and other regions of Ukraine, which resulted in dozens of civilian deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Advertisement:

The note emphasised that Russia’s military actions against Ukraine’s civilian population and its systematic abuse of prisoners of war are unacceptable and illegal.

Lithuania pledged to continue doing everything possible to ensure that those responsible for these and other war crimes are brought to justice.

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. In Kyiv, an apartment block section was destroyed, leaving at least 13 people dead and 135 injured.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on Russia and its allies following the deadly attack on the Ukrainian capital.
  • The attack was also condemned by Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland (the current OSCE Chair), and Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s Foreign Minister.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaKyiv
Advertisement:
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
European Commission expects Ukraine to appoint head of Economic Security Bureau without delay
updatedRussia hits centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed, 11 injured – video
Polish president pledges aid to Ukraine, raises historical demands during call with Zelenskyy
Ukrainian parliament approves law on restoring independence for key anti-corruption agencies
People protesting near Ukrainian parliament for independence of anti-corruption agencies – photos
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania moves air defence unit closer to Belarusian border
Lithuania to deploy Ukrainian acoustic drone detection system in 2026
Lithuania searching for UAV spotted near Vilnius possibly launched from Belarus
RECENT NEWS
21:38
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: second child confirmed killed, death toll rises to
20:54
Zelenskyy calls claims of Chasiv Yar's occupation "Russian fake"
20:50
US secretary of state on former Russian president's rhetoric: Unlikely to have any impact
20:16
Ukraine's Presidential Brigade reveals moment Russian Iskander-K missile was downed over Kyiv – video
20:15
Patrol police officer killed in Russian attack on Kyiv
19:41
Germany expects further reforms from Ukraine after adoption of law on anti-corruption agencies' independence
19:15
Norway welcomes adoption of law restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies independence
18:39
updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 15
18:23
Nearly 700 hectares of crops destroyed by Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
18:15
Russian strike on Kramatorsk completely destroys residential building and damages 10 more – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: