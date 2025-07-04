All Sections
Trump comments on situation regarding suspension of weapon supplies to Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 4 July 2025, 01:40
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine despite concerns over the depletion of its own stockpiles.

Source: Trump during a conversation with journalists at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington

Details: In response to a reporter's question about the suspension of weapon supplies to Ukraine, Trump said that the United States is continuing to support Kyiv.

Quote: "We haven't [suspended supplies]. We're giving weapons, but we've given so many weapons. But we are giving weapons and we're working with them and trying to help them. Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves."

Background: 

  • On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is engaging with the US at working levels to clarify details regarding the reported suspension of military aid.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but still calls for continued military support for Ukraine.
  • The US State Department has denied any involvement in decisions regarding the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.

