All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 4 July 2025, 12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Smoke after the attack. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As part of efforts to reduce the Russians’ ability to launch airstrikes, units of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, struck the Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry in Russia’s Moscow Oblast on 4 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that at present, the facility in Sergiev Posad, Russia’s Moscow Oblast, manufactures, in particular, thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs and is an important link in the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

It has been confirmed that Ukrainian assets directly hit the target. A fire and heavy smoke were observed near the facility.

The results of the strike are being confirmed.

Background: Russian authorities have reported a drone attack on several settlements in Rostov Oblast and the Sergiyevo-Posadsky district near Moscow on the night of 3-4 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRussiaShahed dronewar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
drones
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 26 people injured – photos
Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 3 people
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:31
Russia attacks Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones, injuring one man – photos
21:05
Zelenskyy calls conversation with Trump most productive and announces agreements on air defence
19:01
UN secretary general condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine and warns of nuclear safety risk
18:35
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
18:04
Germany's Greens demand Chancellor Merz increase aid to Ukraine
17:43
Trump's favourite newspaper The New York Post calls for arming Kyiv
17:18
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
17:07
BlackRock halts talks on investment fund for Ukraine after Trump's victory – Bloomberg
17:01
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing 70-year-old woman
16:45
Ukraine attacks plant producing elements for Russian weapons in Chuvashia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: