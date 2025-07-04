Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff

Smoke after the attack. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As part of efforts to reduce the Russians’ ability to launch airstrikes, units of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, struck the Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry in Russia’s Moscow Oblast on 4 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that at present, the facility in Sergiev Posad, Russia’s Moscow Oblast, manufactures, in particular, thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs and is an important link in the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

It has been confirmed that Ukrainian assets directly hit the target. A fire and heavy smoke were observed near the facility.

The results of the strike are being confirmed.

Background: Russian authorities have reported a drone attack on several settlements in Rostov Oblast and the Sergiyevo-Posadsky district near Moscow on the night of 3-4 July.

