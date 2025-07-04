Russians damage energy equipment and destroy two transformer substations in Kyiv

Russian forces have damaged equipment belonging to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, and destroyed two transformer substations during the latest large-scale attack on Kyiv.

Source: press service for DTEK

Details: Power engineers reconnected all houses to backup power lines. As of now, all families have electricity again, DTEK reported.

Efforts to repair the damaged equipment are ongoing.

Background:

On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on Kyiv with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings were reported in six districts of the city.

Railway infrastructure also sustained damage in the attack.

The strikes damaged several branches and the sorting office of Nova Poshta (New Post), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine.

A warehouse of the book publishing house and online shop Nash Format was damaged.

As a result of the Russian strike, gas supply was temporarily halted to buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.

