Russians damage energy equipment and destroy two transformer substations in Kyiv
Friday, 4 July 2025, 15:05
Russian forces have damaged equipment belonging to DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, and destroyed two transformer substations during the latest large-scale attack on Kyiv.
Source: press service for DTEK
Details: Power engineers reconnected all houses to backup power lines. As of now, all families have electricity again, DTEK reported.
Efforts to repair the damaged equipment are ongoing.
Background:
- On the night of 3-4 July, Russian forces launched a large-scale strike on Kyiv with attack UAVs and ballistic missiles. Fires and damage to residential buildings were reported in six districts of the city.
- Railway infrastructure also sustained damage in the attack.
- The strikes damaged several branches and the sorting office of Nova Poshta (New Post), the largest private postal operator in Ukraine.
- A warehouse of the book publishing house and online shop Nash Format was damaged.
- As a result of the Russian strike, gas supply was temporarily halted to buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.
