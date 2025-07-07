Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 strikes on residential areas, 11 injured, person may be trapped under rubble

Explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 July. Early reports indicate that there have been six strikes on residential areas and 11 people have been injured, including one in a serious condition. A person might still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ground Force of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the mayor: "Early reports suggest there are casualties as a result of the latest six strikes on Kharkiv. There is initial information about a woman who has been seriously injured. A house is on fire in the residential area of the Kholodnohirskyi district."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor reported a new Shahed drone attack at around 10:20 in the morning. He later clarified that the strikes had hit residential areas of the city.

Quote: "As a result of the latest attack on the city, damage to residential buildings, outbuildings and transport infrastructure has been recorded, and vehicles have caught fire. There are currently reports of three people who were injured in the attack, one of whom is in a serious condition."

Update: Later, Terekhov stated that there is confirmed information of a direct hit by a Russian attack drone on a two-storey residential building. A fire is currently raging at the site.

Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov added that as of 11:00, at least 11 people had been injured in the latest attack.

"Early reports indicate that there is a person trapped under the rubble of one of the buildings. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. All emergency services are on site," he wrote.

Later, the Ground Forces of Ukraine added that the building of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Enlistment Office and its premises had been hit. Early reports indicate that three people had sustained injuries. The emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Background: At around 05:30 on 7 July, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A fire broke out in a multi-storey building. Reports indicated that 27 people had been injured, including children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!