Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with bombs, artillery, drones and cluster munitions – photos, video

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast over the past day and on the morning of Monday 7 July, injuring 30 people, including children.

Details: The Russians used aerial bombs, artillery, drones and cluster munitions against the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

Law enforcement officers released footage showing the aftermath of the Russian attacks.

In the morning, the Russians struck Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts. The UAVs hit residential areas. Fires broke out at the scenes of the strikes. Multi-storey buildings, a student accommodation centre, outbuildings, a kindergarten, a supermarket and retail kiosks were damaged.

The post office, a service station and cars were also damaged. Twenty-seven people were injured, including two boys aged eleven and seven and a three-year-old girl, who were taken to hospital.

Russian troops bombarded the city of Kupiansk and the Kupiansk district throughout the day. Houses, gardens, a grain silo, outbuildings, shops and a car were damaged. Fires broke out. Two women and one man were injured.

The Russians struck the city of Izium with UAVs. A bread factory was hit, and cars were damaged.

Unfortunately, the Russian attack on Kharkiv continues during the day on 7 July.

