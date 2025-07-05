NATO secretary general hopes for US "flexibility" on weapons supply to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed hope that the United States will show "flexibility" regarding arms supplies to Ukraine so that Kyiv has the necessary resources for self-defence.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote from Rutte: "The US has to make sure that the stockpiles are at the level we need for the US to have, because they are crucial for our collective defence. At the same time, of course, we hope for the flexibility, we have to make sure also that Ukraine can move forward."

Details: Rutte stated that he understands the US administration's desire to prioritise its own interests, but he also calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

Given Russia's clear unwillingness to work towards a ceasefire, allies must be sure that Ukraine "has what it needs to stay in the fight".

Background:

On 1 July, the White House confirmed that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine because of concerns over dwindling US weapons stockpiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid and has requested a phone call with its US counterparts.

The US State Department has denied any involvement in decisions regarding the supply of military assistance to Ukraine.

On Friday 4 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, seeking to convince the American leader to resume supplies and sell more weapons to Ukraine.

