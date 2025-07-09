All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Outgoing Polish president claims that Ukraine doesn't appreciate Poland's help enough

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 July 2025, 21:55
Outgoing Polish president claims that Ukraine doesn't appreciate Poland's help enough
Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has criticised the way allies and Ukraine treat Poland, especially regarding the supply of military aid through Rzeszów Airport. 

Source: Polsat News, a Polish news channel, citing Duda in his last interview as president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Duda said that Poland could have, in certain situations, "shown that we cannot be skipped over or ignored" in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but did not do so. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Duda: "For example, in my opinion, Ukrainians and even our allies simply think that the airport in Rzeszów and our motorways belong to them, as if they are theirs. They are not theirs. They are ours. So, if someone doesn't like something, we shut it down and say goodbye.

Yes, we are remodelling. We are closing the airport in Rzeszów and you can all get supplies to Ukraine by sea or air, I don't know, parachute it in. Figure it out. Figure it out if you think you do not need us."

Details: Duda expressed that Poland "was not invited to some very important international organisations where decisions were made regarding the delivery of aid through our land", not specifying what exactly he meant by that.

"I felt it was a scandal. And at one point, I openly admit that in this respect, I blocked the conclusions of the NATO summit in Vilnius. There is no point in discussing this with Ukraine; it should be done only with our allies. We must have the courage to speak to the Germans and the Americans," he stated. 

Background: Earlier, the outgoing Polish president expressed hope that president-elect Karol Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, will have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DudaPolandUkraine
Advertisement:
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
All News
Duda
Zelenskyy and Ukraine's PM share details of farewell meeting with Polish president in Kyiv
Zelenskyy honours outgoing Polish president with Order of Freedom
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
RECENT NEWS
13:27
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
13:09
"This is terrorism": Zelenskyy speaks about latest Russian attack on Kyiv and calls for stronger air defences
12:54
Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026
12:53
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption
12:19
Russian propaganda outlets reportedly ordered to target Trump after he criticised Putin
12:15
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia spreads false narrative of Ukraine's radioactive materials in Syria
12:04
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
11:18
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary
10:45
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
10:29
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: