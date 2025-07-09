Outgoing Polish president claims that Ukraine doesn't appreciate Poland's help enough

Polish President Andrzej Duda has criticised the way allies and Ukraine treat Poland, especially regarding the supply of military aid through Rzeszów Airport.

Source: Polsat News, a Polish news channel, citing Duda in his last interview as president, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Duda said that Poland could have, in certain situations, "shown that we cannot be skipped over or ignored" in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but did not do so.

Quote from Duda: "For example, in my opinion, Ukrainians and even our allies simply think that the airport in Rzeszów and our motorways belong to them, as if they are theirs. They are not theirs. They are ours. So, if someone doesn't like something, we shut it down and say goodbye.

Yes, we are remodelling. We are closing the airport in Rzeszów and you can all get supplies to Ukraine by sea or air, I don't know, parachute it in. Figure it out. Figure it out if you think you do not need us."

Details: Duda expressed that Poland "was not invited to some very important international organisations where decisions were made regarding the delivery of aid through our land", not specifying what exactly he meant by that.

"I felt it was a scandal. And at one point, I openly admit that in this respect, I blocked the conclusions of the NATO summit in Vilnius. There is no point in discussing this with Ukraine; it should be done only with our allies. We must have the courage to speak to the Germans and the Americans," he stated.

Background: Earlier, the outgoing Polish president expressed hope that president-elect Karol Nawrocki, who had made anti-Ukrainian remarks, will have a different perspective on Ukraine after taking office.

