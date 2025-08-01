Trump announces another visit by his envoy Witkoff to Kremlin
US President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, will visit Russia.
Source: Trump during a briefing in the Oval Office
Details: During a speech in Washington, Trump confirmed that Witkoff will head to Moscow on a diplomatic mission immediately after concluding his visit to Israel.
"Yeah. Going to Israel. And then he's going to Russia. Believe it or not," he said.
Previously: The New York Times, citing sources, reported that on Thursday 31 July Witkoff held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem. The purpose of his trip was to discuss the humanitarian situation in the region and to participate in coordinating international assistance for the Gaza civilian population.
Background:
- On 14 July, Trump threatened to impose "very severe tariffs" of "about 100%" on Russian goods if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.
- On 31 July, Trump threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin with sanctions if no agreement to end the war is reached by 8 August.
- Following Trump's statement, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, threatened the US with war.
- US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham advised Russia to contact the countries that purchase its oil and gas, and thus support its war machine, to find out whether they share the Kremlin's cavalier attitude towards sanctions.
