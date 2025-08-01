Trump announces another visit by his envoy Witkoff to Kremlin

US President Donald Trump has announced that Steve Witkoff, his Special Envoy for the Middle East, will visit Russia.

Source: Trump during a briefing in the Oval Office

Details: During a speech in Washington, Trump confirmed that Witkoff will head to Moscow on a diplomatic mission immediately after concluding his visit to Israel.

"Yeah. Going to Israel. And then he's going to Russia. Believe it or not," he said.

Previously: The New York Times, citing sources, reported that on Thursday 31 July Witkoff held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem. The purpose of his trip was to discuss the humanitarian situation in the region and to participate in coordinating international assistance for the Gaza civilian population.

Background:

