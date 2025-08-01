All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 5,100 aerial bombs, over 3,800 attack drones and almost 260 missiles against Ukraine in July

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 August 2025, 13:00
Building that was destroyed in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that Russia launched more than 9,000 air targets of various types against Ukraine in July alone.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "In July alone, Russians used over 5,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 Shahed drones, and nearly 260 missiles of different types, including 128 ballistic missiles."

Details: The president also added that the 31 July attack on Kyiv killed 31 people, including 5 children.

Quote: "This can only be stopped together – by the United States, Europe, and other global players. Every act of cooperation matters. Every single day counts." 

