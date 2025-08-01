Lithuania releases photos of drone that entered its airspace from Belarus

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have released photos of a drone, likely a Gerbera-type, which entered Lithuania's airspace from the territory of Belarus on Monday and was discovered in Lithuanian territory later in the week.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Photos of the UAV found at the Gaižiūnai training ground have been posted on the official pages of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

The drone Photo: LRT

Quote: "Early assessments indicate it is a Gerbera, but information is still being gathered… Tests will be carried out to determine whether it poses any danger, after which the same procedures will be applied as with the first Gerbera in early July."

Details: Until now, the only images of the UAV came from a video recorded by a bystander, which showed only its silhouette and captured its distinctive sound.

Background:

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė suggested that the drone might have entered Lithuanian territory due to the impact of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

On 1 August, the drone was found at a training ground in the Jonava district – almost in the centre of the country, near the city of Kaunas. Following this, a representative of the Belarusian embassy was summoned to the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give an explanation.

