Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs 70 Russian drones overnight
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones on the night of 9-10 August, 70 of which were destroyed by air defence.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: Initial reports indicate that Russian forces carried out a large-scale strike on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 August, launching 100 attack UAVs of the Shahed type, along with various types of decoy drones. The launches were carried out from Russian territory (Shatalovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and from temporarily occupied Crimea (Hvardiiske).

The Air Force reported that Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups and unmanned systems units of the defence forces were involved in repelling the airstrike.

As of 08:00, 70 Russian drones had been confirmed destroyed or suppressed in Ukraine’s north and east.

Meanwhile, 30 UAVs struck 12 settlements in the frontline areas of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. Debris from downed drones also fell in three other locations. 

