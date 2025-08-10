Zelenskyy: End of war must be fair

All Sections
Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 09:50
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the end of the war against Ukraine must be fair and reflect the security interests of the peoples of Europe.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) on Sunday 10 August

Quote: "The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine values and fully supports the joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb regarding peace for Ukraine.

Background: The leaders of major European countries issued a joint statement calling on the US president to conduct negotiations with the Russian leader only on condition of a ceasefire and guarantees to protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

