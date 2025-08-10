Russian drone hits Sumy Oblast Military Administration building

Sign at the entrance to Sumy Oblast Military Administration. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A Russian drone struck the roof of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building in the city centre on the morning of 10 August.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Hryhorov said that no one was injured in the strike.

Quote: "The enemy is systematically targeting administrative and civilian infrastructure, attempting to pressure and intimidate people."

Details: Hryhorov urged people to avoid being near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure facilities while air-raid warnings are in effect.

Background: On 30 July, Russian forces struck the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building; a 75-year-old woman was taken to hospital with shrapnel injuries.

