All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 July 2025, 15:34
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces hit the centre of the city of Sumy with UAVs again on the afternoon of 30 July, injuring people.

Source: acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Kobzar: "Two explosions were heard in the city today. The first was a drone strike on a critical infrastructure facility. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. The second explosion was also a drone strike, this time on a non-residential building in the central part of the city. Early reports say two people were injured. All relevant services are working at the scene." 

Advertisement:

Details: Hryhorov noted that the Russian forces, who had already attacked the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building with strike drones on Friday and Saturday, launched a new strike on Wednesday 30 July.

A 75-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds was taken to hospital.

Emergency aid is being provided to the people. Hryhorov stressed that the Sumy Oblast Military Administration team continues to work, and all necessary decisions are being made without delay.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Russia is systematically targeting civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilise the region.

The repeated attacks on the administration building suggest the enemy may continue its attempts to destroy it. We urge everyone to prioritise safety and avoid being near administrative buildings or critical infrastructure facilities during air raids."  

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumywarwar crimes
Advertisement:
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
Ukrainian government fails again to appoint selected head of Bureau of Economic Security
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
All News
Sumy
Russian forces test Italmas attack drone in attacks on Sumy
Russians strike bus carrying civilians in Sumy Oblast, casualties reported
Russian drone strikes building of Sumy Oblast Military Administration – video
RECENT NEWS
15:50
Kremlin brushes off Trump's 10-day ultimatum, claims Russia is immune to sanctions – Reuters
15:34
Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people
14:31
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian official speaks at Geneva Parliament Speakers Conference – video
14:23
Some MPs seek guarantees they won't face probe for gutting anti-corruption agencies – sources
13:59
Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer detained by security service was monitoring Zelenskyy's former business partner – sources
13:57
Ukrainian government fails again to appoint selected head of Bureau of Economic Security
12:34
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
12:24
Moldovan president accuses Russia of planning interference in parliamentary elections
12:15
Ukrainian government dismisses Olena Duma as head of Asset Recovery and Management Agency
12:06
Ukrainian intelligence presents new evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: