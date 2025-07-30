Russians hit Sumy Oblast Military Administration building again, injuring people

Russian forces hit the centre of the city of Sumy with UAVs again on the afternoon of 30 July, injuring people.

Source: acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Quote from Kobzar: "Two explosions were heard in the city today. The first was a drone strike on a critical infrastructure facility. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. The second explosion was also a drone strike, this time on a non-residential building in the central part of the city. Early reports say two people were injured. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Details: Hryhorov noted that the Russian forces, who had already attacked the Sumy Oblast Military Administration building with strike drones on Friday and Saturday, launched a new strike on Wednesday 30 July.

A 75-year-old woman with shrapnel wounds was taken to hospital.

Emergency aid is being provided to the people. Hryhorov stressed that the Sumy Oblast Military Administration team continues to work, and all necessary decisions are being made without delay.

Quote from Hryhorov: "Russia is systematically targeting civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilise the region.

The repeated attacks on the administration building suggest the enemy may continue its attempts to destroy it. We urge everyone to prioritise safety and avoid being near administrative buildings or critical infrastructure facilities during air raids."

