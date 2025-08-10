One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video

Three holidaymakers have been killed after two explosions rocked the sea near a beach in Odesa Oblast at around 11:30 on Sunday 10 August.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet, citing eyewitnesses and the police; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the explosion occurred about 50 metres from the shore while the man was in the water.

The National Police reported that three holidaymakers – a woman and two men – had been killed by two explosions of unknown objects while swimming. The identities of the deceased are being established.

The incident occurred in one of the settlements of the Karolino-Buhaz hromada in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Investigative and operational teams are currently working at the scene.

Updated at 13:21: Kiper reported that the incident had killed one man in Karolino-Buhaz, while another man and a woman had been killed in Zatoka.

Quote from Kiper: "All of them have been killed by explosive devices while swimming in areas prohibited for recreation."

