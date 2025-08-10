All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video

Olga KatsimonSunday, 10 August 2025, 12:45
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
The scene of the incident

Three holidaymakers have been killed after two explosions rocked the sea near a beach in Odesa Oblast at around 11:30 on Sunday 10 August.

Source: Dumska, an Odesa-based local news outlet, citing eyewitnesses and the police; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the explosion occurred about 50 metres from the shore while the man was in the water.

Advertisement:

The National Police reported that three holidaymakers – a woman and two men – had been killed by two explosions of unknown objects while swimming. The identities of the deceased are being established.

The incident occurred in one of the settlements of the Karolino-Buhaz hromada in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Investigative and operational teams are currently working at the scene.

Updated at 13:21: Kiper reported that the incident had killed one man in Karolino-Buhaz, while another man and a woman had been killed in Zatoka.

Quote from Kiper: "All of them have been killed by explosive devices while swimming in areas prohibited for recreation."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastexplosion
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saratov oil refinery in Russia
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Slovak PM calls Ukraine "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv reacts
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video
Zelenskyy: End of war must be fair
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
Russian overnight attack on Odesa Oblast injures security guard and damages infrastructure
Russia hits critical energy infrastructure on Trans-Balkan gas route in Odesa Oblast
RECENT NEWS
14:50
Russian drones attack civilians in Kherson Oblast, two killed
14:32
Zelenskyy may visit Alaska during Putin-Trump talks – CNN
14:02
Moldova warns of fake video showing troops using images of Russian soldiers for target practice
13:45
Ukrainian wakeboarder, 17, wins silver medal at 2025 World Games
13:30
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Saratov oil refinery in Russia
12:45
One dead as naval mine explodes near beach in Odesa Oblast – video
12:01
Slovak PM calls Ukraine "grass" in dispute between "elephants", Kyiv reacts
11:44
Russia attacks city in Donetsk Oblast overnight: one killed, two injured
10:57
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
10:44
Russians attack railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; number of trains cancelled – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: