KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 17:17
Drones reportedly hit oil refinery in Russia's Komi, over 2,000 km from Ukraine border – video
Likely, a hole in a tank at the Komi oil refinery. Photo: social media

Russian Telegram channels have claimed that Ukrainian UAVs have for the first time attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Komi Republic, located about 2,000 km from the Ukrainian border.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, and Novaya Gazeta Europe, a Russian socio-political newspaper, citing local Telegram channels; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Rostislav Goldstein, acting head of the region

Details: Goldstein said that security procedures have been introduced in Komi due to UAV flights in the Ukhta district, although no casualties were reported.

Telegram channels stated that drones had attacked a local oil refinery. Authorities evacuated the facility and the Yarmarka shopping centre in Ukhta.

The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, linked to Russian security forces, released footage showing a hole in one of the refinery’s tanks.

Residents of Ukhta and Syktyvkar reported mobile internet disruptions. Russian regional authorities often cut communications during drone attacks, citing security concerns. The local airport temporarily suspended arrivals and departures.

