Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast: man killed, three women injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 17:55
The scene of the Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Police

A man was killed and three women injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday 10 August. Another man suffered injuries after stepping on an explosive device and was taken to hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 12:00 on 10 August. A 62-year-old man was killed and two women were injured in the attack.

At around 13:10, the occupiers launched an attack drone on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. A local woman, born in 1957, sustained blast injuries. She was taken to hospital for medical treatment."

Details: A 64-year-old man stepped on an unidentified explosive device in the city of Kupiansk. He was taken to a medical facility in Kharkiv with injuries.

