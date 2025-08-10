All Sections
Vance: Trump should bring Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiating table

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 18:21
US Vice President JD Vance. Photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance does not believe that a meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before talks with US President Donald Trump would be productive.

Source: Vance in an interview with Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance was responding to a question about whether it would be better for Putin to meet Zelenskyy before meeting Trump.

Quote: "I actually don’t think it would be that productive. I think, fundamentally, the president of the United States has to be the one to kind of bring these two together.

We are, of course, going to talk to the Ukrainians – I actually just spoke with the Ukrainians this morning, Marco [Rubio – ed.] has been talking to them quite a bit – we are going to keep that dialogue open, but fundamentally this is something where the president needs to force President Putin and President Zelenskyy really to sit down to figure out their differences."[N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

More details: The US vice president said he considers the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting to be a diplomatic breakthrough.

Quote: "Vladimir Putin said that he would never sit down with Zelenskyy, the head of Ukraine, and the president has now got that to change. We are at the point now where we are trying to figure out, frankly, the scheduling and things like that around when these three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to this conflict." 

Background: 

