Ukrainian intelligence drones behind attack on oil refinery in Russia's Komi, 2,000 km from Ukraine – sources

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 20:09
A hole in a tank at the Komi oil refinery. Photo: social media

Drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine were behind an attack on the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery in Russia’s Komi Republic, located 2,000 km from Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU struck the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka refinery as part of a special operation on 10 August, the sources say.

The targeted facility, located in Russia’s Komi Republic more than 2,000 km from Ukraine’s border, is involved in supplying fuel and lubricants to Russian forces.

Ukrainian intelligence sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the drones hit a petroleum product storage tank, causing a spill, and damaged a gas and gas condensate processing unit used to produce propane-butane and petrol.

Background: Russian Telegram channels had earlier reported an attack on the Komi refinery.

