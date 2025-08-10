Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intent to deceive US, we won't let this happen
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russians are intending to "deceive America", but Ukraine will not let this happen.
Source: Zelenskyy's evening address
Quote: "Our team is working with the United States – not a single day goes by without communication on how to ensure real peace. We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America – we will not allow this."
Details: Zelenskyy noted that "everyone sees that there has been no real step from Russia toward peace, no action on the ground or in the air that could save lives".
He therefore called for sanctions and pressure on Russia from the US, Europe and other countries.
"If Russia does not want to stop the war, then its economy must be stopped," Zelenskyy said.
Meanwhile, he expressed great appreciation for "the determination with which President Trump is committed to bringing an end to the killings in this war".
Zelenskyy added that "the sole root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with".
Background:
- Trump has announced that he will hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August.
- Media reports say that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could lock in Russia's occupation of part of its territory.
- In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".
