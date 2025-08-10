All Sections
Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intent to deceive US, we won't let this happen

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 20:48
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russians are intending to "deceive America", but Ukraine will not let this happen.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address 

Quote: "Our team is working with the United States – not a single day goes by without communication on how to ensure real peace. We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America – we will not allow this."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "everyone sees that there has been no real step from Russia toward peace, no action on the ground or in the air that could save lives".

He therefore called for sanctions and pressure on Russia from the US, Europe and other countries.

"If Russia does not want to stop the war, then its economy must be stopped," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, he expressed great appreciation for "the determination with which President Trump is committed to bringing an end to the killings in this war".

Zelenskyy added that "the sole root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

