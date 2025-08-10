All Sections
NATO secretary general: Weapons supplies to Ukraine will continue regardless of Trump-Putin meeting

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 August 2025, 23:50
NATO secretary general: Weapons supplies to Ukraine will continue regardless of Trump-Putin meeting
Mark Rutte. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Alliance's coordinated supply of weapons to Ukraine will continue regardless of the outcome of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August.

Source: Rutte speaking on CBS News on Sunday 10 August

Details: Rutte stressed NATO's commitment to "making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to stay in the fight and be in the best possible position" when the time comes for talks on a ceasefire or peace deal.

On the possibility of such talks starting, he again noted that the 15 August meeting is "President Trump making sure that Putin is serious".

"If he is not, then it will stop there… If he is serious, then from Friday onwards, the process will continue – Ukraine getting involved, the Europeans being involved," Rutte added.

When asked whether he was comfortable with Ukraine being excluded from Friday's talks, he replied that "Ukraine will have to be – and will be – involved" when it comes to discussing territory, security guarantees, peace negotiations and what happens next.

Background: Earlier on Sunday, Rutte said that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on 15 August would be a test of whether Putin is serious about ending the war, but that talks should later continue with Ukraine's participation.

