Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day

Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,064,240 (+1,000) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,093 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 23,114 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 31,380 (+37) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,462 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,204 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

50,646 (+191) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,556 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

58,113 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,936 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

