Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 August 2025, 06:54
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,064,240 (+1,000) military personnel;
  • 11,093 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,114 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,380 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,462 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,204 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 50,646 (+191) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,556 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,113 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,936 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

