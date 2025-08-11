Russia loses 1,000 soldiers over past day
Monday, 11 August 2025, 06:54
Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,064,240 (+1,000) military personnel;
- 11,093 (+4) tanks;
- 23,114 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,380 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,462 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,204 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 50,646 (+191) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,556 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,113 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,936 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
