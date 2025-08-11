Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT

Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Russian leader's administration and one of Vladimir Putin's close associates, has recently proposed that he end the war in Ukraine and begin peace negotiations.

Source: The New York Times, citing Kremlin-linked sources

Quote: "More recently, Mr. Kozak told associates this year that he had presented Mr. Putin with a proposal to stop the fighting and hold peace negotiations, the Kremlin insiders said. They added that Mr. Kozak had indicated that he had also urged Mr. Putin to undertake domestic overhauls, including placing Russia's powerful security agencies under government oversight and building an independent judiciary."

Details: The New York Times noted that Kozak had disappointed Putin, as he "has made it clear that he believes the invasion of Ukraine was a mistake" and much of Kozak's authority has now shifted to Sergei Kiriyenko, another deputy in the Kremlin administration.

People close to the Kremlin said Kozak is the only senior official in Putin's circle who openly expresses his disagreement with the war, although he has not voiced this criticism publicly.

"Mr. Kozak's push is unlikely to sway Mr. Putin, who is largely surrounded by people who stoke his hard-line demands on Ukraine. But it reflects the frustration coursing through parts of the Moscow elite over Mr. Putin's unwillingness to compromise in the war and over the increasingly unchecked power of the security services," The New York Times said.

The New York Times, citing Kremlin insiders, reported that despite losing influence, Kozak retains some access to Putin. According to sources, the fact that Putin keeps Kozak close reflects the Russian leader's loyalty to his long-time aides.

Putin also seems to have used Kozak as an intermediary for unofficial contacts with the West. A Western contact of Kozak said they have met with him several times since 2022 and that Kozak made it clear he disagreed with the invasion.

"Give me arguments," Kozak often said, according to the Western source. They believed Kozak was seeking ideas to convince Putin to change course.

Background: In 2022, Reuters revealed that Kozak had tried to convince Putin that a preliminary agreement had been reached with Ukraine on abandoning NATO membership, but the Russian leader dismissed his words and launched a full-scale invasion.

