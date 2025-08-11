Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany

Tino Chrupalla, co-chair of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has said in an interview with ZDF television that Ukrainian refugees in Germany are receiving Bürgergeld (citizen’s allowance) "unfairly" and "should return to their country".

Source: DW, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There are refugees who came to Germany and who are unfairly receiving citizen’s allowance here. And who should go back to their country."

Details: Chrupalla claimed that Ukraine has "mostly pro-Russian regions, including ones with Russian populations" and that three million Ukrainians fled the war to Russia. "That’s why we need to talk about which ethnic groups of the population really need to be protected here," the politician said.

He called for the war in Ukraine to be ended as soon as possible. "And if there is a compromise we don’t like, one that involves [Ukraine] conceding territory… But I always ask: what are the alternatives? Do we want to keep fighting?" he posed rhetorically.

At the same time, he said Russia is "the largest nuclear power in the world" and that the invasion of Ukraine is "not our war".

Background:

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder earlier called for Ukrainian refugees to be stripped of Bürgergeld, which is paid to jobseekers or those whose income is insufficient to support themselves. He argued that the welfare payments discourage many Ukrainians from seeking employment in Germany.

This call was echoed by Saxony’s Minister-President Michael Kretschmer, who supported a review of the welfare system, including payments to Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced plans to introduce stricter rules for receiving social assistance.

