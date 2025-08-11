Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure

Following Russian strikes on the Azerbaijani company SOCAR’s oil depot in Odesa Oblast and a gas compressor station, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate US$2 million to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid.

Source: 1news.az

Details: During a recent phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ilham Aliyev, both leaders condemned Russia’s targeted airstrikes on the Azerbaijani company SOCAR’s oil depot and other facilities on Ukrainian territory, as well as on the gas compressor station that transports Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine. They expressed confidence that these attacks would under no circumstances halt energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Aliyev ordered the allocation of US$2 million from the presidential reserve fund in the 2025 state budget to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine for the purchase and shipment of Azerbaijani-made electrical equipment as humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure funding, and the Cabinet of Ministers was to resolve issues arising from this order.

Previously: Caliber.Az, an Azerbaijani news outlet, reported that Azerbaijan might consider lifting the arms embargo on supplies to Ukraine if Russia continues to strike Ukrainian gas infrastructure, which transports Azerbaijani gas.

On the night of 5-6 August 2025, Russia launched a targeted attack on a gas infrastructure facility – a compressor station operated by Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System in Odesa Oblast near the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

This compressor station is part of a route linking Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage through the Trans-Balkan pipeline. It already supplies LNG from the USA and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas.

On the night of 7–8 August 2025, Russian forces attacked the SOCAR oil depot in Odesa Oblast with five Shahed attack drones, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline.

On 8 August, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a peace agreement in the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump. This deal creates a transit corridor which will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

