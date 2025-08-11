Spanish foreign minister: Ukraine must have seat at peace talks

Spain has stressed the importance of including Kyiv in all negotiations on its future amid a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine on 11 August.

Source: European Pravda; Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, quoted by Sky News

Details: Albares said before a meeting of European ministers, which will be broadcast online on 11 August, that "no one should decide anything about Ukraine's territory without the Ukrainian government".

Regarding the upcoming summit in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Albares considers it "positive" that the Russian leader is being brought to the table to "talk about peace, but true peace, not a definitive violation of Ukraine's sovereignty or European security".

"If a war of aggression pays off for Russia, the world will be more unstable; anyone could be tempted to grab a piece of their weaker neighbour," Albares added.

Background:

