All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 August 2025, 09:47
European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia
Trump and  Putin at a meeting in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has urged US President Donald Trump not to agree to a "one-sided" exchange of Ukrainian territories during peace talks with Russia, stressing that any deal must include security guarantees for Kyiv.

Source: Euractiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A senior European Commission official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that any agreement must include "robust and credible security guarantees" for Ukraine, ensuring "no limitations on [Ukraine's] armed forces and third countries support".

Advertisement:

"The Russian position is framed as a territorial swap, but it appears as a rather one-sided swap," the EU official said.

They added that "security guarantees are of the utmost importance for Ukraine".

In this context, EU foreign ministers are to hold a videoconference on Monday.

Background:

  • EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on 10 August that any agreement between the US and Russia must involve Ukraine and the EU. She stressed that a potential deal should not become a launch pad for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, NATO and Europe. Kallas said it is the US that "has the power to force Russia into serious negotiations".
  • In an interview with Fox News recorded on 8 August, US Vice President JD Vance suggested that an "agreed settlement" would be based on "the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine", a position in line with that of the EU.
  • The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska on 15 August is scheduled amid media reports that Washington and Moscow allegedly want to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, which could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has suggested that the future agreement could amount to de facto recognition of Russia’s control over parts of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European CommissionUSARussianegotiations
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
Artist Davyd Chychkan killed in action
NATO secretary general: Trump-Putin meeting will be test for Putin, talks to continue afterwards
Vance believes neither Ukrainians nor Russians will be happy with war settlement
updatedThree killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
All News
European Commission
Von der Leyen discusses peace deal with Zelenskyy in phone call
European Commission approves appointment of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau head and encourages further reforms
European Commission: 18th sanctions package against Russia to take effect this week
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
13:00
Russia deploys additional forces to Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
12:36
Zaporizhzhia to set up mobile coach station to replace facility destroyed in Russian attack
12:31
Czech foreign minister comes to Ukraine for his sixth visit
12:15
Czech foreign minister warns Ukraine against slowing down reforms: support is not unlimited
11:47
US Senator Graham: Territory swap possible but only after security guarantees for Ukraine
11:21
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
11:02
Donbas and Crimea will be Europe once Ukraine returns – Czech minister on shape of the West
10:59
Several hundred Russian troops arrive in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service
10:40
Far-right AfD calls for ending aid payments to Ukrainians in Germany
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: