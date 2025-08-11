European Commission urges US not to make unilateral concessions to Russia

Trump and Putin at a meeting in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has urged US President Donald Trump not to agree to a "one-sided" exchange of Ukrainian territories during peace talks with Russia, stressing that any deal must include security guarantees for Kyiv.

Source: Euractiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A senior European Commission official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that any agreement must include "robust and credible security guarantees" for Ukraine, ensuring "no limitations on [Ukraine's] armed forces and third countries support".

"The Russian position is framed as a territorial swap, but it appears as a rather one-sided swap," the EU official said.

They added that "security guarantees are of the utmost importance for Ukraine".

In this context, EU foreign ministers are to hold a videoconference on Monday.

Background:

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on 10 August that any agreement between the US and Russia must involve Ukraine and the EU. She stressed that a potential deal should not become a launch pad for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, NATO and Europe. Kallas said it is the US that "has the power to force Russia into serious negotiations".

In an interview with Fox News recorded on 8 August, US Vice President JD Vance suggested that an "agreed settlement" would be based on "the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine", a position in line with that of the EU.

The Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska on 15 August is scheduled amid media reports that Washington and Moscow allegedly want to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, which could cement Russia’s occupation of part of its territory.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has suggested that the future agreement could amount to de facto recognition of Russia’s control over parts of Ukraine.

