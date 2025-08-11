Zelenskyy orders significant increase in funding for combat units

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered that funding for combat units be increased: UAH 7 million (US$167,000) per brigade for each battalion engaged in combat operations.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

Quote: "I gave instructions to significantly increase funding for combat units and to do so in a way that is fair, so that brigades truly get greater capabilities. The updated rules are as follows: 7 million hryvnias per brigade for each battalion engaged in combat operations, which means that funding will increase by tens of millions of hryvnias."

Details: Zelenskyy said there is now a clear decision enabling combat brigades to purchase pickup trucks, ATVs and similar equipment using direct funding.

"This will work in the same way as funds provided to brigades for purchasing drones. We are enabling the purchase not only of new pickup trucks, but also of those already in use. This is exactly what has been requested in every brigade. During the week, government officials will formalise the decision in documents, so that this opportunity becomes available already in August," he tweeted.

