Azerbaijan and Armenia release full text of peace agreement

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan have released the full text of a peace agreement signed on 8 August 2025, mediated by the United States.

Details: Under the agreement, the parties agreed to recognise and respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, international borders and political independence.

In addition, the countries confirm that they have no territorial disputes with each other and will not make such claims in the future.

They also agree to refrain from using force or the threat of force against each other's territorial integrity or political independence.

The text states that Armenia and Azerbaijan will refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.

The countries also agreed to establish diplomatic relations.

Both countries will not deploy military forces of any third party along their common border.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to ensure the agreement's full implementation and establish a bilateral commission to monitor its implementation.

Within one month of this agreement's entry into force, the parties shall withdraw any interstate claims, complaints, appeals, proceedings, and disputes filed in any legal forum relating to issues that existed between the parties prior to the signing of the agreement.

The Agreement shall enter into force upon the exchange of notifications of the completion of internal procedures provided for by the national legislation of the signatory countries.

Azerbaijan and Armenia had been at war since declaring independence more than 30 years ago. Azerbaijan regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of hostilities in 2020 and 2023.

The countries announced a significant breakthrough in negotiations in March, fulfilling a draft peace agreement. However, the timing of its signing remained uncertain.

On 8 August, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement at the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump. The deal includes the creation of a transit corridor called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

