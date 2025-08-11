Zelenskyy speaks with Modi, India says Ukraine must not be sidelined in talks about its own future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Ukraine's peace efforts and sanctions policy against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in a statement

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I informed [Modi – ed. ] about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings. It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the sanctions against Russia and the need to "limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war" had been discussed in detail.

The leaders of Ukraine and India agreed to schedule a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on arranging reciprocal visits.

Background: US President Donald Trump signed a decree imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India.

