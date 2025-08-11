All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy speaks with Modi, India says Ukraine must not be sidelined in talks about its own future

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 11 August 2025, 17:51
Zelenskyy speaks with Modi, India says Ukraine must not be sidelined in talks about its own future
Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Ukraine's peace efforts and sanctions policy against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in a statement

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I informed [Modi – ed. ] about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings. It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the sanctions against Russia and the need to "limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war" had been discussed in detail.

The leaders of Ukraine and India agreed to schedule a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on arranging reciprocal visits.

Background: US President Donald Trump signed a decree imposing an additional 25% tariff on imports from India.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyIndianegotiations
Advertisement:
Trump slips up twice during briefing, saying he's "going to Russia" to meet Putin
Trump rules out Zelenskyy's presence at meeting with Putin in Alaska
Azerbaijan and Armenia release full text of peace agreement
EU to allocate €1.5 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to cover Ukraine's loan repayments
Azerbaijan's president allocates US$2 million to Ukraine amid Russian strikes on gas infrastructure
Close associate of Putin urged him to end war in Ukraine and start talks – NYT
All News
Zelenskyy
Talks between European leaders, Trump and Zelenskyy may take place on Wednesday – dpa
Zelenskyy orders significant increase in funding for combat units
Polish defence minister calls inviting Zelenskyy to Trump-Putin meeting "the best decision"
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Trump slips up twice during briefing, saying he's "going to Russia" to meet Putin
19:50
Trump shares expectations of upcoming Putin meeting
19:41
Russian 10 August attack on bus station in Zaporizhzhia: number injured rises to 23
19:25
Trump unhappy that Ukraine would need to amend Constitution for territory swap
19:19
Trump rules out Zelenskyy's presence at meeting with Putin in Alaska
18:48
Germany's Merz confirms participation in talks with Trump and European leaders and reveals main topics
18:32
Politico finds out details of 13 August talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders
18:16
Rheinmetall may double production of 155 mm projectiles at new plant in Ukraine
18:08
Von der Leyen to join EU leaders' conversation with Trump and Zelenskyy on 13 August
17:59
Talks between European leaders, Trump and Zelenskyy may take place on Wednesday – dpa
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: