Von der Leyen to join EU leaders' conversation with Trump and Zelenskyy on 13 August

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend a joint online conversation between EU leaders, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda, citing comments by Arianna Podestà, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission

Details: Von der Leyen will speak with Trump on 13 August, along with other EU leaders.

Podestà reported that the European Commission president would participate in a call organised by Chancellor Merz on Wednesday 13 August.

The spokesperson clarified that Zelenskyy, along with the EU leaders, would also take part in the conversation with Trump.

