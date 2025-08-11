Von der Leyen to join EU leaders' conversation with Trump and Zelenskyy on 13 August
Monday, 11 August 2025, 18:08
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend a joint online conversation between EU leaders, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Source: European Pravda, citing comments by Arianna Podestà, Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission
Details: Von der Leyen will speak with Trump on 13 August, along with other EU leaders.
Podestà reported that the European Commission president would participate in a call organised by Chancellor Merz on Wednesday 13 August.
The spokesperson clarified that Zelenskyy, along with the EU leaders, would also take part in the conversation with Trump.
Background:
- Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly plans to discuss the situation around the Russo-Ukrainian war with Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders on 13 August.
- Prior to this, media reports indicated that European leaders want to talk to Trump before his meeting with Putin in Alaska.
- Amid the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested that a future agreement might imply de facto recognition of Russia's control over parts of Ukraine but said he does not believe the Kremlin leader will ultimately "be rewarded" for starting the war.
