European leaders seek talks with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin – Bloomberg

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 August 2025, 00:36
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

Bloomberg has stated that European leaders are seeking to hold talks with US President Donald Trump ahead of the planned meeting between him and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources

Details: European leaders want to speak with Trump before Friday 15 August, when Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet.

The conversation would follow a tense diplomatic weekend involving representatives of the US, Ukraine and Europe, which included meetings on Saturday 9 August in the United Kingdom between US Vice President JD Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

EU ambassadors were briefed on the talks on Sunday and the union's foreign ministers are due to meet online on Monday.

