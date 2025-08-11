European leaders seek talks with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin – Bloomberg

Bloomberg has stated that European leaders are seeking to hold talks with US President Donald Trump ahead of the planned meeting between him and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: Bloomberg, citing informed sources

Details: European leaders want to speak with Trump before Friday 15 August, when Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet.

The conversation would follow a tense diplomatic weekend involving representatives of the US, Ukraine and Europe, which included meetings on Saturday 9 August in the United Kingdom between US Vice President JD Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

EU ambassadors were briefed on the talks on Sunday and the union's foreign ministers are due to meet online on Monday.

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on 15 August amid media reports that Washington and Moscow are apparently seeking an agreement to end the war in Ukraine that could lock in Russia's occupation of part of its territory.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine".

On the night of 9-10 August, a joint statement addressed to Trump and Putin was released by the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the UK, the president of the European Commission and the president of Finland.

