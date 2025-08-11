Russian troops advance towards Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road – DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Russian troops have intensified their advance in the direction of Dobropillia in recent days, particularly with regard to their attempts to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported that the Russians, who benefit from a greater number of infantry, have entered the settlements of Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz, where they are building up forces for a further offensive. The Russians have advanced from Kucheriv Yar to the village of Vesele, where about 20 Russian servicemen have been spotted over the past day.

Meanwhile, Russian units are attempting to advance in the area of Novovodiane and Petrivka, looking for weak points in the defence so that they can reach the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road.

Quote: "The situation is fairly chaotic because the enemy, having found gaps in the defence, is moving deeper, trying to quickly gain a foothold and amassing troops in order to advance further, while some people in the command of a particular brigade either don’t understand the extent of the problem or are presenting the situation as ‘under control’, in that ‘they’ve all been killed, they’ve all been repelled’. But the soldiers who are actually holding the line and trying to understand what’s going on don’t agree."

More details: New engineering and fortification structures have been erected in the area of Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Shakhove and neighbouring settlements, but soldiers say the enemy could bypass them and use them for their own defence.

DeepState warns that if the Russians gain a foothold in the captured villages and the offensive continues, there is a risk of Dobropillia falling faster than Pokrovsk.

Quote: "The enemy already has pre-determined endpoints to reach, and today they are carrying out their plans, attempting to fully occupy Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Kucheriv Yar, Vesele and other settlements. After they finally gain a foothold and amass forces, they will make attempts to move deep into the territory, and they will also deploy drone crews, which will make it harder for the defence forces to restructure alternative logistics and hold the surrounding positions. Given this development, unless things change, we could be looking at the possibility of Dobropillia falling faster than Pokrovsk."

Background: On 11 August, DeepState reported that the Russians have occupied the village of Zatyshok in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast and have advanced near four other settlements in the area.

