General Staff on Russian advance near Dobropillia: Additional forces deployed to destroy Russian sabotage groups

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the evening of 11 August that additional forces had been deployed near the city of Dobropillia to destroy Russian sabotage groups infiltrating the defence line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote:"The enemy is using its numerical advantage and, despite suffering heavy personnel losses, is trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of our positions. By order of the commander-in-chief, additional assets and personnel have been deployed to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups penetrating the defence line."

Details: In total, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out 35 times on the Pokrovsk front. The highest activity was observed near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Maiak, Dorozhnie, Nykanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Horikhove and Dachne.

Background:

On 11 August, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops had intensified their advance in the direction of Dobropillia in recent days, particularly with regard to their attempts to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road.

The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group reported that in this sector the Russians are trying to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions and "the infiltration of such groups, while requiring the deployment of reserves to destroy them, does not constitute 'taking control of territory'".

