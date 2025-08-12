Russians attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: woman injured – photos

One person has been injured and residential buildings and a cultural institution damaged in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor was attacking the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones until late in the evening and in the morning. They targeted Nikopol itself and the Myrove hromada. A 55-year-old woman has been injured. She has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Two high-rise buildings and a power line were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked the Synelnykove district with drones. A disused building caught fire and a cultural institution was damaged in the Mezhova hromada.

Damaged building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

