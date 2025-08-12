Top European parliamentarians on Alaska meeting: Russia must not be rewarded with territory for its aggression

The chairs of parliamentary foreign affairs committees from several European countries and the European Parliament have issued a joint statement stressing that any agreements made in Alaska on or after 15 August must not reward Russia with territory. The statement also calls on the leaders of the free world to secure a ceasefire agreement.

Source: European Pravda, citing the statement

Quote: "Any agreement reached at the talks in Alaska on 15 August 2025 or thereafter must firmly uphold Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitution and the principles of the UN Charter. It is of the utmost importance that Russia is not rewarded for its brutal and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine with territorial gains."

Details: The statement calls on the leaders of the free world to reach an agreement on a ceasefire "that serves the best interests of freedom-loving people throughout the democratic world".

The committee heads emphasise that only Ukrainians themselves can determine Ukraine’s future, adhering to a fundamental principle: "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

"European nations must also participate in the talks with the aim of minimising the risks to European security posed by Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

They added that Russia will likely try to use the negotiations as a pretext to avoid an unconditional ceasefire and to seek sanctions relief.

In this context, they called for demonstrating unity, resolve, and loyalty to universal rights so that the outcome of any talks truly serves the cause of freedom.

The statement was signed by 27 chairs of parliamentary foreign affairs committees, including representatives from Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Czechia, Moldova, the United Kingdom, Finland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Iceland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The head of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee also signed the document.

Background:

The leaders of 26 European Union member states approved a joint statement in support of Ukraine, but Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not sign the document.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot believes that the US-Russia leaders’ talks in Alaska on Friday should lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

