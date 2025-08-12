Ukrainian Security Service drones again hit logistics hub containing Shahed drones in Russia's Tatarstan – video

Long-range drones sent by the Special Operations Centre A of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a logistics hub in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday 12 August, hitting a warehouse where ready-to-use Shahed kamikaze drones and foreign-made Shahed components were stored.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The facility is located in the Russian settlement of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, approximately 1,300 km from Ukraine.

Videos taken by local residents confirm the strike on the hub, showing seats of fire inside the buildings.

Quote: "The SSU continues a series of special operations targeting enemy sites deep inside Russian territory. The repeat attack on this defence industrial base facility aims to reduce the enemy’s capacity for Shahed drone terror against Ukraine. Operations against facilities supplying weapons to the Russian war machine will continue."

Background: On 9 August this year, this Russian military facility was attacked by SSU long-range drones.

