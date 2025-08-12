All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 August 2025, 20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the purpose of Russia’s breakthrough near Dobropillia on the Pokrovsk front is to create an informational backdrop ahead of the 15 August meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 12 August, as reported by Suspilne 

Quote: "Russian groups, without equipment, advanced about 10 kilometres in several locations. Some have already been located – partly destroyed, partly taken prisoner. The rest will also be found and destroyed soon.

Advertisement:

The aim of this advance is clear to us: to create a certain informational backdrop by 15 August [the date of the Trump–Putin meeting – ed.], especially in the American discourse, showing that Russia is advancing and Ukraine is losing territory."

Details: The president said that the Russians are preparing for an offensive on three fronts.

Quote: "They are preparing for an offensive operation, as we believe, on three fronts. The main fronts are the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka [the last one is in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – ed.] fronts. We believe that an additional 15,000 [troops – ed.] will be deployed to the Zaporizhzhia front, about 7,000 to the Pokrovsk front, and possibly 5,000 more to the Novopavlivka front. We believe they will do everything to prepare for offensive actions after 15 August."

Background

  • On 11 August, the DeepState analytical centre reported that Russian forces had stepped up their advance towards Dobropillia in recent days, in particular attempting to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk motorway. Their maps showed this advance as two "wedges" near Dobropillia.
  • The Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group added that the Russians were infiltrating small groups past Ukraine’s first line of positions on this front, and that while such infiltration necessitates the deployment of reserves to destroy them, it does not constitute "gaining control of territory".
  • On the evening of 11 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that additional forces had been sent towards Dobropillia to destroy Russian sabotage groups penetrating the defensive line.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warcombat actionZelenskyy
Advertisement:
updatedSearches conducted in Bulgaria at request of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in case involving corrupt arms purchases
​​Zelenskyy instructs to simplify border crossing for young Ukrainians under 22
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
Ukrainian footballer Zabarnyi transfers to French PSG – video
Scandal erupts in Hungary over PM Orbán's summer residence and park with zebras "like Yanukovych had" – photos
Russians strike Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit overnight: 1 killed, 23 injured
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Hungarian PM says Russia "has won" the war in Ukraine
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Zelenskyy on Russian advance near Dobropillia: They want to create informational backdrop ahead of Trump–Putin meeting
20:51
Hungarian PM says Russia "has won" the war in Ukraine
20:50
White House reveals city where Trump–Putin meeting will take place
20:48
Sanctions against Russia force India to ship diesel to China for first time in four years – Bloomberg
20:30
Zelenskyy: We won't leave Donbas, it's a springboard for new Russian offensive
20:18
Priest Yurii Volyk killed in action in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
20:04
The threat to Zelenskyy's legacy: will Ukraine make another U-turn on its path to the EU?
19:47
Ukraine brings back mother with four children from occupation
19:44
European Council president to join online meeting with Trump on 13 August
19:40
Zelenskyy speaks with Romania's president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: