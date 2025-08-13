Situation on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts remains most challenging – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front on a map. Screenshot: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 165 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day and most of them took place on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 August

Quote: "The enemy subjected the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas to two missile strikes by six missiles and 89 airstrikes by 183 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,120 attacks, including 64 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 4,166 kamikaze drones to strike targets."

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 17 combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 17 airstrikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs, and mounted 281 bombardments, of which 11 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians carried out three offensive operations near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops conducted eight attacks towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Moskovka, Kupiansk, Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 23 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrne, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske and Dibrova and towards Shandryholove and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the settlements of Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 47 Russian assaults near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Rubizhne, Volodymyrivka, Kolodiazi, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Udachne and Lysivka and towards Pokrovsk, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske and Promin.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 28 Russian assaults near the settlements of Dachne, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrohrad, Tolstoi, Myrne, Maliivka, Olhivske, Voskresenka and Andriivka-Klevtsove.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted six offensive operations towards the settlements of Prydniprovske, Antonivka and Hola Prystan. It was reported that all their attacks had been repelled.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of the Russians forming offensive groups have been detected.

The General Staff also reported that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit 10 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, an artillery piece, two UAV command posts and an air defence asset belonging to the Russians.

